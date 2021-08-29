Fisheries dept rolls out app for quality products

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fisheries department on Friday rolled out the ‘MIMI Fish’ app that will provide retail customers with the option to purchase quality fish and other allied products.

The project, conceived by the State Coastal Area Development Corporation, is being implemented with the cooperation of the Central Fisheries Technology Institute and Society For Advanced Technologies and Management.

Under the project, MIMI retail shops and home delivery facility will be made available across the state in the later stage. The consumers can either make use of the app to book fish and other value-added products to get them delivered at their doorsteps or can directly purchase them from the retail outlets.