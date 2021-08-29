Kerala govt to ensure online education to marginalised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Remembering the contributions of social reformer Ayyankali on his birth anniversary, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underscored that no student would be left out of the state’s online education system. He said the government has begun implementing the task of providing internet facilities, including in tribal hamlets, with the active participation of the general public.

“Special care is needed to ensure that marginalised sections of society are not left out in the age of technological revolution. Steps are being taken to make sure that not a single child is out of the purview of digital education,” Pinarayi said. He also promised special financial assistance to the best young researchers in SC/ST category.