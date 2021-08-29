Nadapuram panchayat offers tax reduction to promote scientific waste management

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a novel bid to tackle the issue of waste menace by encouraging people to adhere to scientific methods of managing bio-waste, Nadapuram panchayat has come up with a slew of initiatives -- including tax reduction and provision of privilege cards to families that make use of the waste management programmes launched by the local body.

“We are on a mission to convert our panchayat into a waste-free zone. To find a lasting solution for waste menace, we have launched a slew of projects using scientific methods to dispose all types of waste,” said V V Muhammadali, panchayat president.

As per the current system, a 44-member Haritha Karma Sena is dealing with the plastic waste menace, by collecting all types of non-compostable solid waste, including plastic, electronic, glass, and rubber wastes from houses and shops. An amount of `50 is charged from households and `100 from shops for one sack of waste as service charge.

Meanwhile, to manage bio-waste, the local body has implemented schemes to set up ring compost units and bio-gas plants at houses. The ongoing waste management initiatives is receiving good response from public. However, it was found that some families were failing to adhere to the scientific methods to tackle the waste menace.

“In order to encourage them, we will be implementing tax reduction for families who set up ring composts or bio-gas plants at their houses,” said the panchayat president. He further added there was also a plan to introduce a privilege card to families cooperating with the household waste collection initiative. The privilege card holder will get priority in various services offered by the local body, he said. The panchayat is also planning to set up a mini ‘material collection’ facility to store and degrade the waste collected by the Haritha Sena, he added.