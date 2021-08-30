STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Flights from Kochi to Saudi Arabia resume 

This is the first commercial operation to Saudi Arabia since the Covid outbreak. Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia has scheduled seven departure services from Kochi till September 30. 

Published: 30th August 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As the curbs on international travel are being relaxed for passengers from India, airlines resumed operations of passenger flights from Kochi airport to Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The move comes after that country announced its new travel protocol. This is the first commercial operation to Saudi Arabia since the Covid outbreak. Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia has scheduled seven departure services from Kochi till September 30. 

The first one left with 395 passengers on board. The Kochi airport handled 6,069 international passengers on Sunday. Out of that, 4,131 were departing passengers. Saudia has scheduled three more flights for the week. Indigo is slated to commence departure operations to Saudi on September 2. Kochi Airport Managing director S Suhas said the airport has initiated discussions with international carriers to start more services in the sector.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saudi Arabia Kochi Saudi flights
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp