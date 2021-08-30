STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government hospital doctors in Kerala on war path over scrapping of perks

The members of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) will hold a token protest across the state without affecting the patient care on August 31.

Doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   The doctors working in government hospitals are gearing up for agitation in protest against government scrapping their allowances.

The members of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) will hold a token protest across the state without affecting the patient care on August 31.

The protest will be limited to protest meets at district hospitals between 2pm and 3pm, and by observing protest day in all institutions, on the day.  But they warned of stronger protest if the government failed to address their concerns.

“We will be forced to carry out stronger protests if our demands are not met. The government doctors, who have been fighting Covid risking their lives, do not want to be pushed to such an extent,” said a joint statement by Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) president G S Vijayakrishnan and general secretary T N Suresh.

The KGMOA is protesting against the cut in basic pay at the entry level cadre which will impact the future salaries and also for revoking various increments associated with periodic promotions.

The government has also denied risk allowance, delay in issuing orders on career advancement schemes etc.

“In other states the doctors who are working in risky pandemic situation have been supported with various benefits, risk allowance and insurance cover. Here, the decision to cut existing allowances has come as an insult to doctors,” said the statement.

