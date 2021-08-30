STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rift widens within Congress in Kerala as senior leader A V Gopinath quits party

Speaking to mediapersons at Peringottukurissy on Monday, Gopinath said that he was ending his 50-year association with the Congress. He said he was feeling let down by senior Congress leaders.

Published: 30th August 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

AV Gopinath

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Amidst the churnings within the Congress after the announcement of the district presidents, former MLA A V Gopinath resigned from the primary membership of the party. Gopinath who represented Alathur assembly constituency in the state assembly from 1991-96 had served as Palakkad DCC president from 2007 to 2009. He had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from Palakkad in 2006 and Nenmara in 2016. Gopinath left enough hints that he was not averse to co-operating with the CPM.

Speaking to mediapersons at Peringottukurissy on Monday, Gopinath said that he was ending his 50-year association with the Congress. Gopinath said he was feeling let down by senior Congress leaders which forced him to leave the party.

An emotional Gopinath said that he joined the Congress at the young age of 15 and the party was part of his life all these years. “I always dreamed about being actively involved in the day to day affairs of the Congress. It is in this context that I have been contesting the local body elections so that I have a rapport with the ordinary workers. For the last 43 years, the Peringottukurissy panchayat has remained with the Congress and I have been part of the local body as an elected member and president,” he said.

ALSO READ: Is it the beginning of the end of Oommen Chandy era in Congress' Kerala unit?

Gopinath said the recent developments in the Congress had pained him. “I have been asking myself what I could do in such a situation. Still, I stayed with the party since it was instrumental in our freedom movement,” he said.

“If the ordinary workers feel that the Congress and its leaders will not change and some are deliberately sidelined, they cannot be blamed. As an ordinary party worker, if I share these feelings you cannot blame me,” said Gopinath.

“Instead of continuing the journey without expectations and goals, my mind has always told me to end it once for all. From this minute, I am not a Congressman. I do not wish to join any other party and I haven’t held discussions with anyone,” he added.

Gopinath had been at odds with the Congress state leadership since the recent Assembly elections. There were rumours about his leaving the party as he was kept in the dark over the selection of candidates but he was pacified by senior leaders Oommen Chandy and K Sudhakaran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AV Gopinath Congress
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp