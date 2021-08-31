Chandy's son rubbishes claims of veteran going to Delhi for deciding on Kottayam Congress president

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chandy Oommen, son of senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, took to social media against false news circulating against him that he had gone to New Delhi for deciding the Kottayam District Congress Committee president.

He disclosed that he had gone to New Delhi to extend his condolences to the family members of two of his deceased friends. He also said that he had not recommended the names of any leaders for post of the DCC president. Nattakam Suresh is the Kottayam DCC chief.