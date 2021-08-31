Groupism no longer has a place in Kerala Congress: K Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan on Monday said groupism no longer has a place in the state Congress. Henceforth, recognition and positions for Congressmen will be based on merit and not on the basis of group loyalties. With deserving people now occupying key organisational posts in the state Congress, things will definitely change for the better, he said.

According to Muraleedharan, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has been widely criticised for publicly displaying the pages from his personal dairy, which reportedly contained the names recommended for the posts of the new DCC chiefs. However, this was pointless criticism since Sudhakaran wanted to disprove allegations of aggressive unilateralism in the selection of new DCC presidents.

The party can move forward by successfully resolving the grievances.“Let young blood come into Congress and be party to all major decisions. At the same time, senior leaders should also be considered. The party will definitely consider views of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala,” he said.