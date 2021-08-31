STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Young woman dies by suicide in Kerala, audio clip to brother reveals torture by husband

The victim Suneesha, 26, of Kunhimangalam, near Payyannur, had lodged a complaint on domestic violence about a week ago, according to her family members

Published: 31st August 2021 04:17 PM

Domestic Violence

Soon after the death, an audio clip of Suneesha, sent to her brother, has surfaced, giving hints about the torture she had to suffer (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In yet another incident of suicide due to suspected domestic violence, a young woman was found hanging in her husband’s house at Korom in Kannur's district's Payyannur. The victim Suneesha, 26, of Kunhimangalam, near Payyannur, had lodged a complaint on domestic violence about a week ago, according to her family members.

Soon after the death, an audio clip of Suneesha, sent to her brother, has surfaced, giving hints about the torture she had to suffer at her husband Vijeesh’s house. In the audio, she is heard saying that her in-laws and husband Vijeesh used to beat her. In the audio, she told her brother that if nobody comes from her house to rescue her, she wouldn’t be able to survive.

The marriage of Vijeesh and Suneesha was held around one-and-a-half years ago. It was a love marriage. Though Suneesha had lodged a complaint with the Payyannur police station regarding domestic abuse, a week back, the police, instead of registering a case based on this complaint, brought the members of the two families to the police station and sent them back after making them arrive at a compromise.

Following her death, the police have registered a case of domestic abuse.

Suneesha is survived by her parents K V Sukumaran and Vanaja of Kunhimangalam, brother Sudheesh and sister Sujana.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

