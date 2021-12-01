19-year-old girl of Niranam family shot dead in US

Sajimon PS By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The grandparents of Mariam Susan Mathew, alias Ammu, of Idapally Parambil House at Niranam North in Tiruvalla are still not able to believe that their granddaughter has died. Nineteen-year-old Mariam was allegedly shot dead in Alabama, US. She is the daughter of Boban Mathew and Bincy.

“My son Boban also has two sons -- Bimal, 20, and Bazil, 15. He and his family had been living in Muscat for many years. However, four months ago, Bincy, who is a nurse, got a job in USA and they left for that country. They had visited me and my wife Ammal Thomas, 87, here before the Covid outbreak,” said 92-year-old A G Thomas.

As per the media reports, Mariam was sleeping in her house at Montgomery in Alabama when bullets pierced through the ceiling and killed her. The reports also said the tenant staying on the top floor of their residence is suspected to be the assailant. However, her family members here told TNIE that they don’t know more details. It is not sure whether Mariam’s body will be brought to Niranam.

“Mariam was born and brought up in Muscat. She completed her higher secondary schooling in Muscat and was preparing for higher studies in the USA when the incident took place. We don’t know anything more,” a family member said.