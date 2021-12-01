SilverLine won’t cause ecological damage: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Opposition UDF is gearing up to launch major protests against SilverLine, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday categorically stated that it is a totally green project and would not cause any environmental degradation and alleged an unholy nexus to hinder state’s development. He also planned to meet the prime minister in person to ensure speedy materialisation of the project.

Inaugurating the Left front’s state-wide dharna in front of Raj Bhavan on Tuesday against the Union government’s anti-Kerala stance, Pinarayi alleged that there are deliberate campaigns against the project. Since the BJP is also part of the unholy nexus against developmental initiatives in the state, there’s an attempt to drag the Union government into the initiative.

“Those who should have obviously supported such developmental projects in Kerala seem to be against it. What could be the reason? If not now, when? They don’t have any answer to that,” Pinarayi lashed out at the UDF.

According to the CM, Silverline is a totally green project and would not impact the environment negatively. None of the rivers in the state or its wildlife would be affected. No paddy fields or agriculture would be harmed. Once the project is implemented, it could provide employment to half a lakh people. An amount of Rs 4,460 crore has been earmarked as compensation for land acquisition. In addition, `1,730 crore has been kept aside for rehabilitation. All that the Opposition wanted was to halt the project for now, he alleged.

Pinarayi alleged that there was an unholy nexus among the UDF, BJP and Jamaat-e-Islami to unitedly ensure the projects that would take the state ahead are pulled back. “Such forces are trying to hinder the state’s developmental initiatives, wherever possible. This attitude is adopted by the Centre too. The state BJP’s stance may have contributed to this. That’s why some of those who had earlier supported the project are now coming up with flimsy arguments,” he said.

‘Centre not paying GST due to state’

The Centre has not been paying the GST due to the state, alleged CM Pinarayi. In the case of GST and tax share, the Union government has been taking an anti-Kerala approach.