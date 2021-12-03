STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government to name and shame unvaccinated teachers, says general education minister V Sivankutty

V Sivankutty

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has decided to reveal the names of unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staff in the state. The district-wise data of the unvaccinated teachers would be made public by Friday afternoon, said general education minister V Sivankutty.

Society has the right to have access to information about unvaccinated teachers, Sivankutty explained.

Further, show cause notice would be issued to unvaccinated teachers and staff, he said slamming the unvaccinated for not doing so even after the elaborate measures taken by the government to ensure the safety of children when the schools reopened in the state on November 1.

Data collected just before the opening of schools showed that 2282 teachers and 327 staff had not taken their Covid-19 vaccines. The figures that came out later showed that nearly 5,000 teachers and non-teaching staff have not taken their vaccine shots. The education department is aware that some of the teachers who had not been vaccinated are anti-vaxxers.

Recently, the minister pointed out that teachers who have not yet taken the Covid vaccine should stay away from teaching students and they won’t get any support from the government.

The presence of “unvaccinated teachers” has reportedly become a major health concern with the schools in the state resuming offline classes from November 1. This, particularly when the school timings are likely to be extended till evening from the second week of December.

