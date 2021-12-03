Keralite back from UK tests positive for Covid-19, samples sent for Omicron test after he tours four districts in the state

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The samples of a 46-year old man who recently returned from the UK and tested positive for Covid were sent for an Omicron genomic sequencing test.

The Kozhikode man had returned from the UK on November 21. Moreover, he visited four districts in the state. His Covid result came on November 26. The new variant of Covid--omicron--was detected in the UK a week ago.

According to Kozhikode district medical officer (DMO) Dr Ummer Farook V, the person has contacts in four districts and the contact details had been handed over to the districts concerned.

"His samples had been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for omicron genomic test. The man is currently under observation at his home," the DMO told media persons.

It is learned that the man had traveled alone by train to Ernakulam and to Kayamkulam. The DMO said that the health department had put in place all arrangements as precautionary measures. Meanwhile, sources said that an elderly woman, who is on the contact list of the man had also turned Covid positive.