AIYF passes resolution against political murders

KANNUR: By passing a resolution against political murders, All India Youth Federation (AIYF) has expressed its strong disapproval of the brand of politics being practised by CPM , which would surely lead to more political discussions between the big brother CPM and CPI in the coming days.

In the resolution moved by AIYF state secretary Mahesh Kakkath, and passed in the delegates conference on the second day of its state conference here, AIYF has demanded the political leadership to abstain from providing political, legal and financial support to those who are being included in the list of accused in cases of political murders.

The resolution mentioned about the role of leaders which has come out through the media in connection with the double murder at Periya. The resolution also mentioned about the murder of CPM local secretary P P Sandeep Kumar.

The resolution condemned the murder of Sandeep and expressed anxiety over the return of political killings to the state after a brief interval. The leadership should intervene to stop the killings in the name of politics, the resolution said.

