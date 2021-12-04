Kerala health dept to set up Covid testing kiosks at airports

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department will set up kiosks at airports for passengers coming from abroad to do RT-PCR test and health checkup, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Each airport will have 5-10 kiosks, depending on the traffic.

Preference will be given to children below 10 years, differently abled, pregnant women, those with serious illness, elderly and family members accompanying them, the minister said. Health workers wearing PPE kits will attend to the travellers at the kiosk.

Ambulance service has been arranged to take people who test positive at the airports to hospitals. The minister also explained the guidelines to be followed by the private pickup vehicles taking passengers home. The vehicles should have only the driver.

The passengers are allowed to sit only in the rear seat and there shall be a partition, with a plastic sheet, between the front and rear seats. The vehicles dropping international passengers should not stop midway. The driver must wear a mask and face shield. The vehicle should be sanitised after dropping the passengers. The room selected for home quarantine should have toilet attached and proper ventilation.