STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

As more Covid infections pop up in Kerala, experts call for stricter surveillance

Say inadequacies in waste management and mosquito control, besides insufficient provisioning of potable water leading to rise in viral, bacterial diseases in state

Published: 05th December 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Often considered at par with that of developed countries, Kerala’s healthcare model has drawn attention and praise from across the globe. Today, however, the accomplished state is battling a major health crisis. 

Besides the Covid pandemic, a variety of viral and bacterial infections including shigella, norovirus and salmonella has emerged in various parts of the state, reinforcing the need to strengthen existing surveillance measures, say experts.

According to them, inadequacies in waste management and mosquito control, and insufficient provisioning of potable water are the major factors that allow these diseases to develop.

“Kerala’s healthcare system has not lost its sheen. Access to healthcare and literacy rate are still high here. However, due to the pandemic, the preventive measures usually adopted by the health department to tackle the spread of other communicable diseases took a hit. It is high time we took measures to strengthen surveillance and institute precautionary measures to contain the spread of such infections,” said a public health expert.

The state has recorded more than 40 shigella cases including the death of an 11-year-old death over the past year. While norovirus infection has been confirmed in at least 57 people so far, there have been instances of salmonella outbreaks across the state as well. According to a doctor with a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, more than seven cases of salmonella infections were reported in November alone. Fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are the most common symptoms of all these three illnesses.

“Communicable diseases are spread via unhygienic surroundings, consumption of unhygienic food and water, or even through air. Clean drinking water and proper sanitation are very important. The primary preventive measure is maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene. Our surveillance team is active,” said Dr V Jayasree, Ernakulam district medical officer (DMO).

According to infectious diseases expert Dr Anup R Warrier, food, hydration and personal cleanliness are all important, in addition to respiratory care.

“Officials must guarantee that adequate disinfection and chlorination procedures are followed. Furthermore, the recent abnormal rate of rainfall may raise the danger of infection,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of acute diarrheal disease (ADD) cases reported in the state in a single year has also been alarming. According to the data with the state surveillance unit on communicable diseases, more than five lakh ADD cases, including 12 deaths, were recorded in 2019.

“Shigella is a very serious illness. It can even be fatal if treatment is delayed. All communicable infections, especially those causing diarrhoea and similar symptoms, may lead to life-threatening issues in children below the age of five,” said Dr Mathew John, an epidemiologist based in Kochi. 

Shigella

A bacterial infection affecting the intestine, causing vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms include fever, dehydration, and abdominal cramps.

Kerala’s first shigella case was reported in Kozhikode in December 2020.

More than 40 cases were recorded in state.

A 11-year-old child succumbed to the infection.

Salmonella

A common bacterial infection affecting the intestinal tract. Usually causes mild symptoms, but can be life-threatening in some cases.

Generally contracted through consumption of contaminated food of animal origin.

More than seven cases reported in state in November alone.

Norovirus

A stomach and intestinal viral infection that is very contagious. Contracted easily through direct or indirect contact with an infected person. Can spread quickly in close quarters such as hospitals and schools.

More than 54 cases have been confirmed in Kerala so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 COVID cases COVID variant Omicron
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp