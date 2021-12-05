As more Covid infections pop up in Kerala, experts call for stricter surveillance

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Often considered at par with that of developed countries, Kerala’s healthcare model has drawn attention and praise from across the globe. Today, however, the accomplished state is battling a major health crisis.

Besides the Covid pandemic, a variety of viral and bacterial infections including shigella, norovirus and salmonella has emerged in various parts of the state, reinforcing the need to strengthen existing surveillance measures, say experts.

According to them, inadequacies in waste management and mosquito control, and insufficient provisioning of potable water are the major factors that allow these diseases to develop.

“Kerala’s healthcare system has not lost its sheen. Access to healthcare and literacy rate are still high here. However, due to the pandemic, the preventive measures usually adopted by the health department to tackle the spread of other communicable diseases took a hit. It is high time we took measures to strengthen surveillance and institute precautionary measures to contain the spread of such infections,” said a public health expert.

The state has recorded more than 40 shigella cases including the death of an 11-year-old death over the past year. While norovirus infection has been confirmed in at least 57 people so far, there have been instances of salmonella outbreaks across the state as well. According to a doctor with a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, more than seven cases of salmonella infections were reported in November alone. Fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are the most common symptoms of all these three illnesses.

“Communicable diseases are spread via unhygienic surroundings, consumption of unhygienic food and water, or even through air. Clean drinking water and proper sanitation are very important. The primary preventive measure is maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene. Our surveillance team is active,” said Dr V Jayasree, Ernakulam district medical officer (DMO).

According to infectious diseases expert Dr Anup R Warrier, food, hydration and personal cleanliness are all important, in addition to respiratory care.

“Officials must guarantee that adequate disinfection and chlorination procedures are followed. Furthermore, the recent abnormal rate of rainfall may raise the danger of infection,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of acute diarrheal disease (ADD) cases reported in the state in a single year has also been alarming. According to the data with the state surveillance unit on communicable diseases, more than five lakh ADD cases, including 12 deaths, were recorded in 2019.

“Shigella is a very serious illness. It can even be fatal if treatment is delayed. All communicable infections, especially those causing diarrhoea and similar symptoms, may lead to life-threatening issues in children below the age of five,” said Dr Mathew John, an epidemiologist based in Kochi.

Shigella

A bacterial infection affecting the intestine, causing vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms include fever, dehydration, and abdominal cramps.

Kerala’s first shigella case was reported in Kozhikode in December 2020.

More than 40 cases were recorded in state.

A 11-year-old child succumbed to the infection.

Salmonella

A common bacterial infection affecting the intestinal tract. Usually causes mild symptoms, but can be life-threatening in some cases.

Generally contracted through consumption of contaminated food of animal origin.

More than seven cases reported in state in November alone.

Norovirus

A stomach and intestinal viral infection that is very contagious. Contracted easily through direct or indirect contact with an infected person. Can spread quickly in close quarters such as hospitals and schools.

More than 54 cases have been confirmed in Kerala so far.