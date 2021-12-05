STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monson’s aides tried to remove antiques following his arrest: Crime Branch

Published: 05th December 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch probing the cheating cases against conman Monson Mavunkal has found out that his two aides attempted to remove fake antiques from his museum at Kaloor following his arrest. Crime branch will question the duo — Jishnu and Joshy —  after it traced an audio clip of their telephonic conversation.

During the conversation, Jishnu is heard asking Joshy to remove a golden knife, another knife with an ivory handle and some Qurans. He claimed they should be removed before the crime branch locks the museum in wake of Monson’s arrest. Jishnu also told Joshy that police have surrounded Monson’s house and the items should be shifted clandestinely. Joshy raised apprehension that if he enters Monson’s house, then the police will nab him. Jishnu said he must go in a car.

“It looks like the attempt was to destroy the evidence. It can also be suspected that they wanted to steal the antiques not knowing that they were fake. We need to question the duo,” an official said. The duo also mentions about an IG and a person named George during the conversation. Jishnu told Joshy that Monson is arrested and his mobile phone is with the police. Jishnu claims that IG and George are here, but nothing can be done now. The crime branch believes the IG is G Lakshman and George is a businessman in Thrissur.

‘Complainant altered statement before ED’
Kochi: Crime Branch probing cheating case against conman Monson Mavunkal suspects that one of the  complainants had given a statement different from the one that was given to the state agency to Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing money laundering charges against the dubious antique collector.

According to Crime Branch officials, six businessmen based in Kozhikode who are the primary complainants in the cheating case against Monson had claimed that they gave an amount close to Rs 10 crore after being promised high returns by him. ED as part of the probe into the money laundering case recently recorded the statement of one of the complainants.

“We have information that the complainant told ED that they gave only Rs 3 crore. We are trying to confirm whether the complainant changed his earlier statement,” an officer said.

