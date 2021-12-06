COVID vaccine priority should be given to kids with comorbidities, say health experts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: COVID vaccination priority should be given to children with comorbidities, say health experts.

“Covid antibody was found in almost 80% of children in India and so, it is assumed that most of the kids have already been infected. As of now, priority should be on vaccinating adults and kids with comorbidities rather than healthy ones,” said Dr Sheeja Sugunan, paediatric intensivist and assistant professor, Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

She was speaking at the 51st conference of the IAP, Pedicon Kerala 2021, which concluded at IMA House here on Sunday.

The event, on the occasion marking the golden jubilee celebrations of IAP Kerala, was inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George virtually.

She applauded the efforts and interventions made by the IAP in eradicating and tackling disease outbreaks including small pox and polio.

The IAP conference concluded that learning disabilities and neuro-related issues among children are increasing in the state.