Kerala gangrape case: One arrested, two absconding

The victim was subjected to gang rape for two days at a lodge in Edachira near Kakkanad. 

Published: 06th December 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have arrested a person for the gang rape of a 27-year-old fashion model who arrived in Kochi from Malappuram for a photoshoot. 

Salim Kumar, 33, a native of Arattupuzha in Alappuzha, was nabbed by the police based on the complaint lodged by the woman, who alleged that she was the victim of a gangrape, at the behest of the accused.

The victim was subjected to gang rape at a lodge in Edachira near Kakkanad. Police are on the hunt for two youths, identified as Shameer and Ajmal, who allegedly gang-raped the victim. Police said the victim knew Salim Kumar and others arrived at the room at his behest.

The alleged rape took place on December 1 and 2 after the woman went to the hotel at the invitation of Salim Kumar. Police said the two were friends. The woman told police that the accused spiked her soft drinks. They also locked her in one of the rooms, took the rape videos, and threatened to circulate them. The accused allegedly blackmailed her and continued the sexual abuse said the complaint of the victim.

The woman is said to be into modelling, arrived in Kakkanad on December 1 for the photoshoot. Shameer and Ajmal have been absconding ever since the complaint was filed on Friday evening, said the police.

An investigation is also going on against the lodge owner with the police on the hunt to nab him. Salim Kumar was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody.

