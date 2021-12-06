Kids made to wear 'I am Babri' badges outside Kerala school, police launch probe

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of St George High School at Kottangal in Pathanamthitta district has lodged a police complaint alleging that some unidentified persons stopped students in front of the school and made them wear badges carrying the slogan ‘I am Babri’ on Monday. The Perumpetty police have launched a probe into the incident. Some organisations are observing December 6 as Babri Day to protest the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Meanwhile, BJP district president V A Sooraj also lodged a complaint with the police alleging that SDPI workers stopped students who were on the way to the school and forced them to wear the badges. “It was SDPI workers who distributed the

badges to create communal tension.” he told The New Indian Express.

“The CPM is ruling the panchayat with the support of the SDPI and the police are not taking any steps against the perpetrators,” wrote BJP state president K Surendran in a Facebook post.

Confirming that they have received a complaint, a police officer at Perumpatty police station said a probe has been launched into the incident. “We are yet to confirm the identity of the men who gave badges to the students and their political affiliation,” he said.

"We don’t know the identity of the people who made the children wear the badges. The incident took place outside the school compound. The badges were distributed when the students arrived in front of the school on Monday morning. It was the teachers who noticed the chidren wearing badges in the classroom. The school immediately asked the children to remove the badges," said PTA president Kochumon Vadakkel.