Lord Ayyappa temple: Neelimala-Appachimedu trekking path to be opened to devotees soon

Neelimala-Appachimedu traditional trekking path to reach Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened in a couple of days.

Published: 06th December 2021 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Neelimala-Appachimedu traditional trekking path to reach Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened in a couple of days. The decision to open the traditional forest path will be announced by the chief minister or devaswom minister on Monday, a source said. Basic facilities on the trekking path, including the cardiology centres at Neelimala Top and Appachimedu, were kept ready and doctors and paramedical staff were already posted at the centres, the source said. 

Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru leading the procession carrying the brahmakalasam being carried by melsanthi N Parameswaran Namboothiri at Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala on Sunday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

The authorities felt the need for the immediate opening of the trekking path, following the increased flow of pilgrims during the past few days, ranging between 30,000 and 35,000 a day, the source said. 

The absence of emergency cardiology care centres on Swami Ayyappan Road, through which devotees reach the temple, and the rising number of devotees who need urgent medical aid on road, prompted the authorities to open the traditional forest path. Meanwhile, devotees have been suffering for the past three days due to heavy rain that lashed Pampa, the trekking path and Sannidhanam.  Lack of shelters on the 3-km Swami Ayyappan Road affected devotees, including the aged and children. 

With the opening of Neelimala-Appachimedu trekking path, the devotees will feel comfortable under the nadapandal built on the trekking path. Kalabhabhishekam was performed at the temple on Sunday.

Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru performed brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple at 6am. The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam circumambulated the sreekovil.

