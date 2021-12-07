STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy flow from Mullaperiyar dam triggers panic in Idukki's low-lying areas

Despite repeated requests from the state government to avoid release of water from Mullaperiyar dam during night hours, Tamil Nadu started releasing huge quantity of water on Monday.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:31 AM

Mullaperiyar Dam row

Mullaperiyar dam brimming with water. (File Photo | Shiyami)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Despite repeated requests from the state government to avoid release of water from Mullaperiyar dam during night hours, Tamil Nadu started releasing huge quantity of water on Monday. Initial reports suggested that the dam authorities have released 12,654.09 cusecs of water at 8.30pm. Panic spread at Vallakadavu, the first settlement in the immediate downstream area of Mullaperiyar dam on Monday night as water started entering houses.

Following this, the district administration made arrangements to shift people to relief camps. Water resources minister Roshy Augustine said releasing water during night hours was inhuman and the government will initiate legal steps against Tamil Nadu’s attitude.

