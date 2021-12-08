No faith in Pinarayi’s assurance on Waqf Board postings, says IUML

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Perturbed by the LDF government’s move to sideline the party, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to strengthen its agitation against the government’s decision to hand over appointments in the Waqf Board to the Public Services Commission (PSC). IUML acting state general secretary P M A Salam and secretary M K Muneer told reporters on Tuesday that they have no faith in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance that the decision has been put on hold for now.

“The Act was passed in the assembly despite our protest. It cannot be withdrawn outside the house now,” said Muneer, who did not hide his displeasure over his party being sidelined on an issue that has been passed by the assembly.“IUML made several interventions in the issue, but the government’s actions prove that it doesn’t have faith in the party,” he said.

Responding to a reporter’s poser, Muneer said people of Kerala know how Pinarayi works. “He used certain groups in the past and threw them away after his purpose was served,” he said. On Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama’s position on the Waqf Board posting issue, he said the League has its own stand and others cannot impose their views on it.

Salam said past experiences have shown that there is no point in believing Pinarayi’s words. “Withdrawing the decision is the only way to end IUML’s protests,” he said.The Waqf Protection Rally to be held on December 9 in Kozhikode will be a show of League’s strength. It is learnt that IUML is mobilising all its resources to ensure its success.

‘Identify properties encroached by Mujahids’

Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state president A P Abdul Hakeem Azhari has asked the government to appoint a commission to identify the Waqf properties encroached by Mujahids. “Twelve mosques in Kozhikode city have been snatched away by Mujahids from Sunni faction. Waqf properties should be used as per the wish of those who donated it. The properties snatched away by Mujahids should be taken back,” Azhari said.

‘UDF stand vindicated’

T’Puram: Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s meeting with Samastha leaders in Kozhikode, Opposition leader Sathessan on Tuesday claimed that the UDF stands vindicated after they had opposed in assembly the government’s move to refer Waqaf Board appoint-ments to the Public Service Commission. “The UDF’s demand in assembly was that a recruitment board should be constituted to make the Waqaf Board appointments transparent. The LDF government and Pinarayi did not realise the merit of our demand then. This late reasoning is appreciable. Like Central government convened a special Parliament session to cancel farm law bills, the state should also convene the assembly session and cancel its decision,” he said.