TN opens Mullaperiyar shutters at night, Kerala loses sleep

Express News Service

IDUKKI/KOCHI: “It has been days since we slept peacefully. When night falls, our anxiety grows. We have to keep a watch on the river as water can gush into our houses anytime. We have to look for safer places. There is no end to our agony. The government says Tamil Nadu is not heeding our requests. Whom should we approach?” asks 60-year-old Lasar.

This has been a routine for Vallakkdavu natives since November 30, the day the water level in Mullaperiyar dam touched the maximum permissible level of 142 feet. It rains heavily in the afternoons and Tamil Nadu releases water in huge volume in the night leading to inundation of houses on the banks of the Periyar at Vallakadavu and Chappath, the immediate downstream areas.

The indiscriminate release of water has made life hell for around 300 families in Vallakadavu. On Monday night, the entire area got submerged as 12,654 cusecs of water was released from 8.30pm.On Tuesday, TN raised five shutters of the dam at 5pm, releasing 2,099.95 cusecs of water. During daytime, the discharge was reduced to 143 cusecs. Though TN can take 2,300 cusecs through the tunnel, they were drawing only 900 cusecs.

As concerns grew about the release of water from Mullaperiyar without proper warning, UDF MPs protested in Parliament demanding immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the issue.

“We have sought an appointment with the prime minister. We have submitted a memorandum seeking his immediate intervention to maintain a safe water level in Mullaperiyar dam and to stop release of water during night,” Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose told TNIE.

Kerala will file a special application in the Supreme Court seeking immediate intervention to address the woes of the people living in the downstream areas of Mullaperiyar. “We will file a special application seeking direction to the TN government to stop releasing huge volumes of water during night,” said Kerala’s standing counsel in the Supreme Court G Prakash.

On Tuesday, Gopakumar and Sooraj T Elanjickal, counsels for Dr Joe Joseph, the petitioner in the Mullaperiyar case, moved an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu to regulate the discharge of water from the dam during night hours.

The affidavit demanded action against the Tamil Nadu officials who are “terrorising the people” with massive discharge of water during night. The petitioner pleaded to give Kerala control of spillway operation.

“Tamil Nadu is operating the dam in the most callous and irresponsible manner. In recent times, the shutters of the dam were opened leading to sudden increase in discharge during night, causing flood and distress to people downstream.During the odd hours of December 6, water discharge was increased in an unscientific and inhuman manner. Panic spread in downstream areas with water rushing into houses.

“People were compelled to abandon their houses and move to safer places along with children during night,” the affidavit said.The officers of Tamil Nadu, responsible for the present situation, are liable to be put to task for their deliberate acts and deeds. The water level in the dam has to be maintained at a safe level and shutters should be operated in a judicious manner, said the petitioner.

“The foundation of my house was damaged in the 2018 flood and I repaired it with the money given by a charity organisation. Water has been entering my house every day for one week and I’m concerned about its safety. I have shifted my wife and children to a relative’s house in the town,” said Lasar.