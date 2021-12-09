STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bird flu outbreak reported in village in Kerala

The affected area has been declared as a Containment Zone while the movement of vehicle and people in the area is prohibited, officials said.

Published: 09th December 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bird Flu

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from Thakazhy Panchayat in Kerala's Alappuzha district prompting authorities to order culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds within one km radius of the affected areas.

District Collector A Alexander, chaired an urgent meeting of senior officials of the district including those from departments of Animal Husbandry, Health and police on Thursday to take stock of the situation in the wake of the outbreak of the flu.

Official sources said the administration has ordered culling all chickens, ducks and other domestic birds in and around one kilometre radius of the ward No 10 of Thakazhy Grama Panchayat to prevent spread of the virus to nearby areas.

The affected area has been declared as a Containment Zone while the movement of vehicle and people in the area is prohibited, officials said.

Besides, the District Collector has also banned the use and sale of eggs, meat and manure of ducks, chickens, quails and domestic birds in the affected areas.

This restriction will be applicable in Champakulam, Nedumudi, Muttar, Viyapuram, Karuvatta, Thrikkunnapuzha, Thakazhy, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha South, Ambalapuzha North, Edathva panchayats and Harippad municipal area, they said.

Rapid response teams have been constituted by the Animal Husbandry Department to cull and destroy the birds in Thakazhy.

The meeting authorised the Assistant Forest Conservator to monitor and inspect whether the migratory birds have been infected with the disease or not.

According to officials, directions were given to the Animal Husbandry Department to submit daily report on bird flu prevention activities in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bird flu Kerala
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp