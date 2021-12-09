Eight shutters of Mullaperiyar dam closed as water level declines

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Following a decrease in inflow and the water level declining to 141.75ft, Tamil Nadu has closed eight shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam, which were opened on Wednesday morning. Now only one shutter is open, which was lifted to a height of 10cm. The dam recorded an inflow of 2,008 cusecs at 6pm on Wednesday.

Early in the morning, the inflow of water had surged above 6,000 cusecs, which forced the authorities to

open as many as nine shutters of the dam in a phased manner. In addition to the discharge via spillways, Tamil Nadu is also releasing 1,867 cusecs of water via tunnels.

Meanwhile, one shutter of the Cheruthony dam, which was lifted up to a height of 60cm on Tuesday, was brought down to 40cm to release 40 cumecs of water. The water level in the dam stood at 2401.38 ft at 6am on Wednesday against the full reservoir level of 2,403ft.