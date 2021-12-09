STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kottayam native Prof S Sivadas wins Big Little Book Award for contribution to children's literature

This year marked the sixth edition of the BLBA, a Parag initiative of the Tata Trusts, and received 490 entries during the nomination period from May to June 2021

Published: 09th December 2021

Prof S Sivadas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prof S Sivadas, a prolific writer of children's books, has won the Big Little Book Award (BLBA) for his significant contribution to children’s literature in an Indian language.

Prof S Sivadas, a native of Kottayam, was selected as the winner in the 'author category' from Malayalam, the chosen language for the segment this year.

This year marked the sixth edition of the BLBA, a Parag initiative of the Tata Trusts, and received 490 entries during the nomination period from May to June 2021.

Prof Sivadas has over two hundred books to his name. Inspired by his childhood memories, love for nature and deep commitment to science, his work has stood out significantly in the children’s literature canon in Malayalam. “I am very happy to receive the Big Little Book Award by the Parag initiative of Tata Trusts. I believe, is a new beginning in my career as a children’s writer and communicator.”

Speaking about the winning author, the jury, which includes Dr M M Basheer, Paul Zacharia, Sherylene Rafeeque and Suneetha Balakrishnan, said, “Prof Sivadas exemplifies a rare commitment to both the art and craft of writing for children. This is evident in the sheer range of genres and subjects he has covered in his body of work spanning over the last 50 years. He stands tall as a pioneer of scientific knowledge in children’s literature.”

In the illustrator category, Mumbai-born artist Deepa Balasavar won the award. In this segment, nominations were accepted in any language.

