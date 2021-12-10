STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Final survey for Kerala's Chellanam model project to start today

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) will launch the final survey for the Chellanam model fishing village project on Dec 10.

Published: 10th December 2021 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Victory Mathews standing near what is left of her home which was wrecked by sea erosion in Chellanam | Albin Mathew

Victory Mathews standing near what is left of her home which was wrecked by sea erosion in Chellanam (Photo | EPS, Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) will launch the final survey for the Chellanam model fishing village project on Friday. A group of 80 Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc) students will visit around 8,500 houses in the coastal village over the next 10 days to collect suggestions on steps to be taken to empower and rehabilitate villagers and find a permanent solution to their miseries. 

The survey will start from Mundamveli Kattiparambu at 9 am. Kochi MLA K J Maxi, Kufos Vice-Chancellor K Riji John, registrar B Manoj Kumar and other top officials will be present on the occasion. Kufos Chellanam nodal officer and head of aquaculture department Dinesh Kaippilly will lead the survey.

“We have prepared a questionnaire with 39 questions to understand the social and economic status of the villagers. We will record their suggestions on basic infrastructure facilities required and steps needed to address their woes. Each student will visit 100 households, ask questions and fill the questionnaires based on the residents’ responses. The questions have been uploaded on Google forms and students will fill up the forms using the mobile app. We will then analyse this data and submit a detailed report to the government,” said Dinesh.

The Chellanam model will be a pilot project, which will be extended to other coastal villages based on the results here. The Kufos had submitted an interim report to the government earlier with suggestions on immediate measures to be taken to protect the villages that have been battered by coastal erosion. The report recommended steps to improve infrastructure, ensure economic and social security and address livelihood issues. It also suggested the construction of T-shaped groynes to check tidal waves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chellanam model fishing village project Kerala government Kelarala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Kufos
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp