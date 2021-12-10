Kannur to set tone for Kerala CPI(M)'s district conferences

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: The CPM conferences ahead of the 23rd party congress will take a crucial turn on Friday when the first district conference begins in Kannur. Being the unassailable citadel of the party and the home district of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the decisions of the conference are being closely watched by cadre of the party and opponents alike. In April next year, Kannur will also host the 23rd party congress of the CPM.

Even as the euphoria in connection with the historic continuation of power still lingers on, the party enters into the conference on a cautious note as many issues have come up in the recent past to ruffle the feathers of the state leadership. Inner party issues have also created some trouble for the leadership ahead of the crucial conference. The decision of CPI to welcome CPM dissidents at Mandhamkunnu and Kannur town hasn’t gone down well with the district CPM leadership.

When CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan alleged that CPI became an asylum for criminals expelled by other parties, it was CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran who retorted with a tit for tat reply. Kanam reminded Jayarajan that CPM was founded by those who had left CPI.

The recent resolutions passed by CPI’s youth wing AIYF, criticising the role of CPM local leadership in the Periya murder case and the inhuman approach of the police, have also disturbed the CPM leadership. The resolutions were adopted by AIYF during its state conference held in Kannur last week.

The cold war between the leading LDF constituents is sure to have its reflections in the district conference debate. Sources said some serious internal issues will also be discussed in the conference.

The party may look into the involvement of leaders and workers in some criminal incidents, including murders, violence and smuggling. The findings of CBI in connection with Periya twin murder, the involvement of Arjun Ayanki in the Karipur smuggling case and the social media presence of Akash Thillankeri who was the first accused in the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib, had embarrassed the party workers and supporters recently.

Though the CPM had taken an open stand against the involvement of party workers and leaders in criminal activities and announced it a public meeting organised at Thalasserry in 2019 after the attack on C O T Nazeer by alleged party workers, the decision has not been fully implemented.

Growing protest against the SilverLine rail project and complaints against police are also likely to be raised by delegates. Pinarayi who reached Kannur on Thursday will attend the conference on all three days. According to sources, incumbent secretary M V Jayarajan is likely to get one more term at the helm of party in the district.