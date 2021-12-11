CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains of Pradeep to be brought to hometown today

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, who died in the Air Force chopper crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, will be brought to his hometown of Ponnukkara in Thrissur on Saturday, as per the latest information received by his family.

Pradeep’s brother, Prasad, said, “We are yet to decide the cremation time. We have received information that the mortal remains will be brought to Sulur from Delhi by flight, and then to Thrissur by road. District Collector Haritha V Kumar told us that the body may arrive at Walayar (Kerala-Tamil Nadu border) from Sulur around 3pm.”

It has also been decided to keep Pradeep’s mortal remains at the Government HS in Puthur for the public to pay last respects. Prasad, Pradeep’s wife and two children returned from Sulur on Thursday night. Samples were not collected from any of the family members to match the DNA of the mortal remains, Prasad said.