STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Opposition backs Kerala Governor after his letter to CM on political interference in varsities

The Governor who is unhappy with the reappointment of the Kannur University VC and politicisation of universities had sent a letter to Pinarayi saying he's ready to relinquish the Chancellor post

Published: 11th December 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, left, with governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, left, with governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan openly hitting out at the Kerala government for political interference in universities, the Opposition UDF has rallied behind him and unleashed an attack on the government. Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that universities have been turned into party cells and demanded that Pinarayi end his silence. State Congress president K Sudhakaran and senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have also come out against the LDF government.

The Governor who has been unhappy with the reappointment of Kannur University Vice Chancellor Prof Gopinath Ravindran and politicisation of universities had sent a letter to Pinarayi saying that he's ready to relinquish the post of Chancellor. The Opposition feels that they stand vindicated as they have been alleging nepotism in university appointments for quite some time. Taking a dig at the LDF government, Satheesan said in Dubai that it would be appropriate to appoint the CPM secretary as Chancellor.

"The Governor got fed up with the appointments in universities and their functioning. This might be the first time in the country that a Governor has shot off a letter to a Chief Minister regarding this. There are back door appointments galore and universities have been converted into party cells," said Satheesan.

He also recalled the Opposition's allegation over rampant nepotism happening in various appointments in universities. Sudhakaran alleged that universities in the state which should have been the highest echelons of the higher education sector have become a den of fourth and fifth grade Vice Chancellors.

"The higher education sector has stooped to such a low level that it is reeking of corruption. The appointments in universities have been reserved for party members," said Sudhakaran.

Oommen Chandy too urged Pinarayi to make his stand clear on the Governor's letter."The Chief Minister is liable to make his stand on why the search committee was dissolved and the state government decided to reappoint the Kannur University Vice Chancellor. The state has seen a Governor writing to the Chief Minister in an unprecedented move," said Oommen Chandy. Chennithala demanded the resignation of higher education minister R Bindu and the Kannur University Vice Chancellor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Kannur University
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp