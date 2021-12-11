Opposition backs Kerala Governor after his letter to CM on political interference in varsities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan openly hitting out at the Kerala government for political interference in universities, the Opposition UDF has rallied behind him and unleashed an attack on the government. Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that universities have been turned into party cells and demanded that Pinarayi end his silence. State Congress president K Sudhakaran and senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have also come out against the LDF government.

The Governor who has been unhappy with the reappointment of Kannur University Vice Chancellor Prof Gopinath Ravindran and politicisation of universities had sent a letter to Pinarayi saying that he's ready to relinquish the post of Chancellor. The Opposition feels that they stand vindicated as they have been alleging nepotism in university appointments for quite some time. Taking a dig at the LDF government, Satheesan said in Dubai that it would be appropriate to appoint the CPM secretary as Chancellor.

"The Governor got fed up with the appointments in universities and their functioning. This might be the first time in the country that a Governor has shot off a letter to a Chief Minister regarding this. There are back door appointments galore and universities have been converted into party cells," said Satheesan.

He also recalled the Opposition's allegation over rampant nepotism happening in various appointments in universities. Sudhakaran alleged that universities in the state which should have been the highest echelons of the higher education sector have become a den of fourth and fifth grade Vice Chancellors.

"The higher education sector has stooped to such a low level that it is reeking of corruption. The appointments in universities have been reserved for party members," said Sudhakaran.

Oommen Chandy too urged Pinarayi to make his stand clear on the Governor's letter."The Chief Minister is liable to make his stand on why the search committee was dissolved and the state government decided to reappoint the Kannur University Vice Chancellor. The state has seen a Governor writing to the Chief Minister in an unprecedented move," said Oommen Chandy. Chennithala demanded the resignation of higher education minister R Bindu and the Kannur University Vice Chancellor.