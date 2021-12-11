Protests mount in Kerala against SilverLine project, police start slapping cases

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/KOTTAYAM: With the protest against the chief minister’s pet project, SilverLine, intensifying across the state after the demarcation of land to be acquired started, the police have been registering cases against agitators.

It is learned that a directive from the top has been issued to all district superintendents of police to ensure fool-proof security for revenue officials who visit areas for demarcation work and laying boundary stones. Around 90 people have been booked in cases registered in various police stations in the state so far.Kozhikode district has the highest number of persons — 47 — booked for protesting against the project. In Kozhikode, where protests are strong, stone laying could not be completed in a single village.

The police registered cases under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance against the protesters at the Corporation Office, Kattilapedika and Vadakara areas and imposed fines. A case has been registered against four persons for blocking stone-laying proceedings in Moodadi panchayat in Koyilandy taluk.In Kottayam, there was tension at Panachikkad when officials reached there to demarcate the land.

Local residents registered staged a protest and leaders were seen arguing for the need to implement real development projects like better roads and hospitals rather than focusing on an expensive transportation project like SilverLine. Later, Chingavanam police registered a case against 20 people for allegedly preventing officials from discharging their duty. No arrest has been recorded here.

Cases against protesters were registered in Kollam district too. Last week, local residents staged a protest and prevented officials from laying boundary stones at Chathannoor. The police took the leader of the protesting persons into custody but released him soon after. Later, 12 cases were registered by the Chathannoor police against all who took part in the protest.

Leaders of the Anti-K-Rail People’s Council said they would intensify their agitation across the state in the coming days. They also foresee more cases. On Monday, protesters will organise a human wall protest in front of Kottayam collectorate demanding the scrapping of the semi high-speed rail corridor project. Hundreds of people had lined up for a similar protest in front of Kannur collectorate on Wednesday.