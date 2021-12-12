STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adoption row: Medha Patkar seeks Pinarayi Vijayan’s response

Medha Patkar met Anupama at the YMCA hall along with social workers and solidarity committee members.

Published: 12th December 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Activist Medha Patkar speaks to Anupama S Chandran and Ajith Kumar at YMCA Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Dec 11, 2021. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should make his stance clear in the adoption row, said social activist Medha Patkar. Speaking to the media after meeting Anupama Chandran and Ajith here on Saturday, she demanded to know the stand of women’s organisations in the issue.“The bad experiences faced by Anupama cannot be justified. She’ll continue her fight on the issue. The women’s organisations in the state should take a firm stance in the matter,’” said Medha.

She met Anupama at the YMCA hall along with social workers and solidarity committee members. Terming the developments unfortunate, Medha said government agencies should function as per the law. 
“Government agencies are bound to act as per the law and Constitution. Protecting the rights of the mother and child are also part of the same. However, that didn’t happen in this case,” she said.

Medha Patkar offered her support to Anupama and asked her to go ahead without fear. J Devika explained the controversy and the stand taken by the government and the child welfare committee in the issue. Dr Asad, C R Neelakandan and S Mini also spoke on the occasion.

