Government wants to use varsities for political agenda: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing his willingness to relinquish the post of chancellor rocked the state, the former went public with his criticism of the state government on Saturday. The governor’s continued offensive prompted the government to go on the back foot, with a general consensus emerging in the ruling establishment that the issue should be sorted out by the chief minister himself.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the governor minced no words while stating that he will not allow political interference in the functioning of universities.“They want to use the universities to carry out their political agenda. I don’t want to be used for that purpose. If I am chancellor, I will not let that happen,” Khan said.

Khan said he did not want a confrontation with the government on the issue and it was the reason that prompted him to ask the chief minister to take over the role of chancellor. “I don’t want to pursue any course of conflict with the government,” he said. Khan also openly admitted that the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as vice-chancellor of Kannur University was a result of pressure exerted by the government.

“Even in Kannur (University), where I had strong reservations, I tried my best not to scuttle the procedure. Even if you want to appoint the same person, at least follow the rules, go through the process. But they refused,” the governor said. Khan’s open admission has triggered fresh demands from various quarters, including the Opposition, that Ravindran’s appointment be revoked.

The governor said he tried his best to save the autonomy of the universities. Terming political interference in universities intolerable, the governor expressed his anguish over the government ignoring his repeated warnings against illegal appointments. “Universities in the state are in news for the wrong reasons. Relatives of influential people are being appointed. This brings a bad name to the universities,” the governor pointed out.

Khan said the government recommending a single name to the post of vice-chancellor in Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit constituted a gross violation of existing regulations. If a selection committee had shortlisted probables as per norms, then the most suitable person could be selected, he said. Khan warned of serious consequences in the higher education sector if the present situation continues.

Government’s damage control

The government reached out to the governor soon after his letter came out in the public domain. Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Chief Secretary V P Joy and the additional chief secretaries of finance and higher education rushed to the Raj Bhavan late on Friday evening to pacify the governor. The finance minister reportedly assured the governor that the CM, who is presently busy with party matters in Kannur, will soon call on him to clarify the government’s stance. The governor is set to return to the state on December 17.