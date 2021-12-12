STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC: Accused has no right to seek narco analysis test

It said that the possibility of the testimony being not voluntary even if the person freely consents to undergo the test also is there. 

Published: 12th December 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that an accused in a criminal case has no right to seek himself to be subjected to narco analysis test.  Justice M R Anintha issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by Louis, of Thrissur, seeking permission to undergo narco analysis test in order to prove his innocence.

“If the petitioner voluntarily submits for subjecting himself for narco analysis test, there is no guarantee that the statements will be voluntary. So even if the court permits the petitioner to undergo a narco analysis test, it has no acceptability in the eye of the law,” observed the court.

When a person is subjected to a narco test, he is not conscious and the revelations are from the subconscious mind. The credibility of that revelation stands far short of the fact described under the Evidence Act. The possibility of some persons concocting fanciful stories in the course of the hypnotic stage also cannot be ignored, the court said. It said that the possibility of the testimony being not voluntary even if the person freely consents to undergo the test also is there. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Narco analysis test Evidence Act
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp