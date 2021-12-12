Kerala govt-guv stand-off: I'll review my decision only if guarantee is given, says Governor Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday reiterated his stance that appointing chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the Chancellor of the universities in Kerala, a post held by the Governor in respective states, is the best way to end the present standoff between the office of the Governor and the state government. “I am ready to sign an ordinance to this effect if the state government comes up with such a move,” he said while reiterating his stance that he would not allow the state government to play politics by holding him as a pawn.

“I can review my decision only if full proof guarantees are given that there will be no interference in the universities. As part of avoiding a direct confrontation with the state government, I informed the state government that I am ready to relinquish the post of the Chancellor of universities. The state government could bring in an ordinance by avoiding the post of Chancellor. I am ready to sign it. I don’t want to waste my time if the Governor is an ornamental post,” he said.

What is the need of the hour is the will to end the political interference in the administrations of universities and not dialogues, he said. The vice chancellor appointed by the state government in the Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University for Arts and Culture has approached the High Court with a suit against the Governor. The move to destroy the autonomy of the universities cannot be accepted, he said.

Recently, the state government amended the University Act, taking away the power of the Governor as chancellor, to make appointments to the University Appellate Tribunal. The Governor has also questioned the amendments as that gives absolute power to the state government in making appointments to the tribunal. The vice chancellor appointments made by the state government in universities like Kannur university flouting norms has irked the Governor which led him to write a hard-hitting letter on December 8, asking the CM to amend the Act concerned to carry out his political objectives without depending on the Governor.