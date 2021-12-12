STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt-guv stand-off: I'll review my decision only if guarantee is given, says Governor Khan

Khan reiterated his stance that he would not allow the state government to play politics by holding him as a pawn.

Published: 12th December 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | BP deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday reiterated his stance that appointing chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the Chancellor of the universities in Kerala, a post held by the Governor in respective states, is the best way to end the present standoff between the office of the Governor and the state government.  “I am ready to sign an ordinance to this effect if the state government comes up with such a move,” he said while reiterating his stance that he would not allow the state government to play politics by holding him as a pawn.

“I can review my decision only if full proof guarantees are given that there will be no interference in the universities. As part of avoiding a direct confrontation with the state government, I informed the state government that I am ready to relinquish the post of the Chancellor of universities. The state government could bring in an ordinance by avoiding the post of Chancellor. I am ready to sign it. I don’t want to waste my time if the Governor is an ornamental post,” he said.

What is the need of the hour is the will to end the political interference in the administrations of universities and not dialogues, he said. The vice chancellor appointed by the state government in the Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University for Arts and Culture has approached the High Court with a suit against the Governor. The move to destroy the autonomy of the universities cannot be accepted, he said.

Recently, the state government amended the University Act, taking away the power of the Governor as chancellor, to make appointments to the University Appellate Tribunal. The Governor has also questioned the amendments as that gives absolute power to the state government in making appointments to the tribunal. The vice chancellor appointments made by the state government in universities like Kannur university flouting norms has irked the Governor which led him to write a hard-hitting letter on December 8, asking the CM to amend the Act concerned to carry out his political objectives without depending on the Governor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammad Khan Kerala governor Chancellor of universities
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp