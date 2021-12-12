Kerala IUML rally: 10,000 booked for violating Covid norms

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Police have booked 10,000 IUML activists who participated in the party’s Waqf Board Protection Rally here on December 9. Vellayil police filed cases against protesters and IUML leaders for violating Covid protocol and obstructing traffic.

The IUML had organised the rally to protest the government’s decision to refer Waqf Board vacancies to PSC.“A case was filed against protesters for violating Covid norms under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and causing traffic blocks on a public road. We have not identified the accused yet. We are checking the video footage of the event. Also, we are verifying whether the organisers had received prior permission to hold such a large gathering,” said Saneesh A, sub-inspector Vellayil police station.

