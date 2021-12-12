STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala IUML rally: 10,000 booked for violating Covid norms

The IUML had organised the rally to protest the government’s decision to refer Waqf Board vacancies to PSC.

Published: 12th December 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurating the Waqf Protection Rally organised by the IUML in Kozhikode on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021

Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurating the Waqf Protection Rally organised by the IUML in Kozhikode on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Police have booked 10,000 IUML activists who participated in the party’s Waqf Board Protection Rally here on December 9. Vellayil police filed cases against protesters and IUML leaders for violating Covid protocol and obstructing traffic.

The IUML had organised the rally to protest the government’s decision to refer Waqf Board vacancies to PSC.“A case was filed against protesters for violating Covid norms under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and causing traffic blocks on a public road. We have not identified the accused yet. We are checking the video footage of the event. Also, we are verifying whether the organisers had received prior permission to hold such a large gathering,” said Saneesh A, sub-inspector Vellayil police station. 
 

