Labelling Congress workers terrorists: Two Aluva cops suspended

KOCHI: Two officers with Aluva East police station were placed under suspension for labelling three Youth Congress workers, who had staged a protest in front of the district Rural SP’s office in the wake of the suicide of 21-year-old law student Mofiya Parveen, “terrorists”. Sub Inspector R Vinod and Grade SI Rajesh were suspended pending inquiry, said official sources.

The action came after Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The chief minister handed over the petition to the state police chief, who later directed the Ernakulam Rural police to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

The rural police special branch carried out a preliminary inquiry and submitted a report to the Rural SP based on which the officers faced department-level disciplinary action. The DySP, Munambam, has been directed to initiate a further probe into the matter and submit a report within two months.

A report has been sought from Aluva East SHO Saiju K Paul for the lapses that happened from the police.

Youth Congress activists Al Ameen Ashraf, M A K Najeeb and Anas Pallikkuzhi, who were arrested on Friday, were charged with terror links, as per the remand report submitted before the court by the Aluva East police.