Kerala medical entrance results out: 42,059 students in rank list; Gowrishankar bags first

Gowrishankar S from Alappuzha bagged the first rank in the state. He had secured a NEET rank of 17, scoring 715 marks.

Among the top 1,000 rank holders, girls overtook boys by bagging 560 ranks. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 42,059 students figure in the Kerala State Medical rank list 2021, for admission to medical and allied courses. The rank-list, that was released on Tuesday, was prepared on the basis of the candidates' score in the all-India NEET-UG exam, 2021.

Gowrishankar S from Alappuzha bagged the first rank in the state. He had secured a NEET rank of 17, scoring 715 marks. While Vaishna Jayavardhanan from Thrissur bagged the second rank (NEET rank - 23; marks -710), RR Kavinesh from Kottayam was ranked third (NEET rank - 31; marks -710).

In the Scheduled Caste category, Rohith KV from Malappuram emerged first with a state rank of 67 and NEET rank of 859. In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, Jonathan S Daniel from Ernakulam emerged topper with a state rank of 304 and NEET rank of 3830.

Girls and boys shared the top 10 ranks equally among them. Of the top 100 rank holders, 54 were boys and 46 were girls. Among the top 1,000 rank holders, girls overtook boys by bagging 560 ranks.

Gowrishankar, who stood first in the state, had attempted the exam for the first time. "I intend to pursue MBBS course from All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi," an elated Gowrishankar told The New Indian Express over the phone from Alappuzha. He attributed his success to the support of teachers, parents and his own hard work.

The rank-list is available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations: www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

