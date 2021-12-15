STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From today, plus-one girls in this Kerala school to skirt churidar, go unisex way

Though a few parents had sought overcoat for their daughters, a majority welcomed the move.

Published: 15th December 2021

Plus-One girls and boys of GGHSS, Balusserry, in gender-neutral uniform (Photo | TP Sooraj(

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After an LP school in Ernakulam district hit headlines by introducing unisex uniform for its students, a higher secondary school in Kozhikode's Balussery is also following suit. Close to 200 Plus-One students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Balussery, here will be seen sporting shirt and trousers from Wednesday, just like the boys in their class.

Though a few parents had sought overcoat for their daughters, a majority welcomed the move. "The teachers of the school first proposed the idea of same uniform for the Plus-One boys and girls against the backdrop of the gender inclusive concept being widely debated across the state. The Parents Teachers Association also agreed to the proposal after consulting with the parents," said Indu R, school principal. However, the Plus-Two girls would continue to wear the old uniform of churidar or skirt.

Barring the higher secondary section, it is a girls' only school. Until now, the boys of the HSS section wear shirt and trousers, while the girls had to wear kurta and churidar, with many girls wearing overcoat as well. "We wholeheartedly welcome the change. The shirt and trousers combo is more comfortable for us especially during sports or arts activity," said Shivananda U R, Plus-One science student of the school. Earlier, she had to back off from certain sports events due to her uncomfortable attire.

Another student, Luthsiya Zyan, too backed the gender-neutral uniform. "Shirt and trousers is more comfortable. My parents were also happy about it," Luthsiya told TNIE.
 
According to school PTA president Shybu K, the school administration and parents were flexible in introducing the new uniform. "A few parents had demanded overcoat to which the PTA readily agreed. Similarly, the students can chose full-sleeve or half-sleeve as per their choice. What we intend to convey is equal status given to both genders and doing away with the uniform of girls which posed a hurdle before them," Shybu elaborated. 

Higher Education Minister R Bindu will declare the gender neutral uniform of the school on Wednesday. 

