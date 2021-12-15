Mullaperiyar dam water level fluctuates, settles at 141.95ft

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, increased water discharge from the Mullaperiyar dam after the water level surged to the permissible level of 142ft. However, no flooding were reported in downstream areas like Vallakkadavu, Manjumala and Vandiperiyar.

Water discharge through one shutter of the dam was increased to 420 cusecs from Monday’s 144 cusecs. The shutter itself was raised to 30cm from 10 cm earlier.

The water level dropped to 141.95ft by 1pm and the discharge was reduced to 144 cusecs. Water discharge through tunnels was not reduced. While catchment areas are not receiving heavy rain now, the controlled release of water from the dam has resulted in only a marginal drop in the water level.