Never expected a rank, says Vaishnava, who got 2nd rank in Kerala Medical Entrance

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: "I never expected a rank. But always wanted to do MBBS course in a government seat,

"said Vaishnava Jayavardhanan who achieved second rank in Kerala Medical Entrance examination.

Vaishnava completed her high school in UAE and joined for Biology and Maths for Plus One at Devamatha School in Thrissur.

Due to lockdown restrictions, Vaishnava underwent online coaching for entrance exam from Pala Brilliance coaching centre. "I didn't follow certain time table, but made it sure that I put in my total effort when I study, “she said.

Vaishnava is eager to purse higher studies in medicine after doing MBBS. Her father Jayavardhanan is a businessman in UAE while mother Reshmi is homemaker.