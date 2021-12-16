VD Satheesan urges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to break his silence on Mullaperiyar issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Supreme Court directing Kerala to approach the Supervisory Committee in the Mullaperiyar issue, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to end his silence in the matter. The opposition alleged that the government has failed to take up the state's cause before the supervisory committee.

Talking to reporters in front of the Secretariat on Thursday, Satheesan alleged that the LDF Government has been 'cheating' the people of Kerala

Satheesan urged the State Government to check why the Supreme Court lampooned the State in the Mullaperiyar case on Wednesday. He recalled that the move by the Supreme Court to appoint a central committee in 2014 to monitor the Mullaperiyar issue had put the State in good stead.

"But the State never brought the issues to the notice of the central monitoring committee as per the Supreme Court. The court asked the reason behind the State coming to them instead of approaching the committee. The State failed miserably in taking up the issue of Mullaperiyar. It is high time Pinarayi Vijayan end his silence on Mullaperiyar and Kannur University Vice-Chancellor reappointment issues", said Satheesan.

He also alleged that higher education minister R Bindu has been running away from the controversy related to her decision to write to the Governor seeking reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor. Satheesan reiterated the Opposition's demand that the minister should step down.

Referring to railway official Alok Kumar Varma's statement that the comprehensive plan on K-Rail put forward by the State government was fabricated, Satheesan said UDF stands vindicated. He also alleged that the haste being shown by the State Government on K-Rail is nothing but to facilitate corruption.