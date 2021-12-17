STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Police launch ‘Operation Kaaval’, form special teams to check organised crimes

Under ‘Operation Kaaval’ the district police chiefs will form special teams to arrest criminals, who are absconding.

Published: 17th December 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have stepped up its efforts to clamp down on violent anti-social and criminal activities in the state after several such incidents hogged headlines in recent days. 

The department has launched a special drive ‘Operation Kaaval’ to purge criminal gangs, while special action groups against organised crime syndicates have been activated in the district-level as well as in each police station.

Under ‘Operation Kaaval’ the district police chiefs will form special teams to arrest criminals, who are absconding.

The special branch will prepare a list of individuals involved in violent crimes and conduct a confidential inquiry against them. If required, those individuals will be booked under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The special action group against organised crimes (SAGOC) will be formed at district police headquarters. The group will be headed by a DySP/Assistant Commissioner Narcotic Cell and will have two SIs and a minimum of 10 cops, who have expertise in crime investigation and criminal intelligence gathering.

The group will also have cops, who are experts in Call Detail Record analysis and other software. They will keep track of organised crime elements, including drug traffickers, gold smugglers etc. The group will use human and technical intelligence to monitor such elements. SAGOC will also monitor whether the individuals on bail honour the bail conditions. 

