Malayali student Nanditha Devraj to present a paper at annual NCERT conference

Nanditha Devraj will become the first student to present a paper at the National Conference of Mathematical Education organised by NCERT.

Published: 17th December 2021 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Niveditha D (L) and Nanditha D with their father P Devaraj.

Niveditha D (L) and Nanditha D with their father P Devaraj. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nanditha Devraj will become the first student to present a paper at the National Conference of Mathematical Education (NCME) organised by NCERT.

She will explore the digital domain for result-oriented mathematics education, based on the online Vedic mathematics classes Nanditha started along with her sister Niveditha during the first lockdown in March 2020.

“They trained more than 1,000 students over online classes in the last two years and helped make maths easy and interesting for kids,” said P Devraj, their father.

He also plans to make a presentation on Indigenous methods to find the surface area and volume of a sphere, which will make the concepts clear and easy for students. After quitting his profession as an automobile engineer, Devaraj has been doing research on Indian mathematics as a passion.

“Nanditha will present her paper along with 50 experts from various educational institutions in India,” said Devaraj.

Nanditha and Niveditha are students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kottayam. Initially, they ran several batches to accommodate many students.

However, they later received a zoom with a capacity of 500 thanks to well-wishers, which helped them train more kids in 2021. 

NCERT has been organising the National Conference annually in connection with the National Mathematics Day, which falls on the birthday of Srinivasa Ramanujan, since 2012.

This year, the 10th NCME will be held at the Regional Institute of Education, Mysore, from December 20 to 22. Nanditha and Niveditha also presented at the International Vedic Mathematics Conference in June this year.

