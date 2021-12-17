Muslim League trying to provoke community’s sentiments against Kerala government: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muslim League is trying to create an impression that Islam is in danger, aiming to provoke the community’s sentiments against the state government, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged here on Thursday.

Addressing the public meeting that marked the conclusion of the CPM Ernakulam district conference at Kalamassery, he said the Muslim League was helping the Jamaat-e-Islami.

“But the bid to provoke religious sentiments and unsettle the LDF government will not bear fruit as the CPM has broadened its support base. Any attempt to launch another Vimochana Samaram similar to the one in 1957 will not succeed,” Kodiyeri said.

He said the Congress recently announced its stand that India is a Hindu country. “The Congress and the Muslim League are provoking religious sentiments which will only help the BJP,” the CPM leader said.

Kodiyeri said the state government is implementing road and rail development projects to find a solution to the ever increasing traffic congestion.

“The opposition is trying to scuttle the impact survey for the K-Rail project. The project will be implemented causing minimum impact to the environment, and the people who lose their land for the project will be compensated adequately. Delaying the project will adversely affect the state’s development and the LDF government will implement it with public support,” he said.

The CPM state secretary said the 23rd party congress will bring out a road map to create an alliance of regional parties and the Left Front to remove the BJP from power and ensure the formation of a secular and democratic government at the Centre.

CPM district secretary C N Mohanan presided over the meeting. Industries Minister P Rajeeve, and senior leaders K Chandran Pillai, Gopi Kottamurikkal, M C Josephine, S Sarma and M Swaraj spoke.