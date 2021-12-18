Four more Omicron cases in Kerala, all foreign returnees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four more persons were found to be infected with the Omicron variant in the state, taking the state's total tally to 11. All the four, including a Karnataka native, had returned from abroad. One of them came from Tunisia by a chartered flight, said Health Minister Veena George.

A 17-year old and another 44-year-old came to Thiruvananthapuram from UK and Tunisia respectively; a 37-year old woman who came to Malappuram from Tanzania; and a 49-year old Thrissur native who came from Kenya were detected with the virus. Since Tunisia and Kenya are not among high-risk countries, they are in self-isolation.

The 17-year old boy detected with the virus came to the state on December 9 with his parents and sister. The entire family along with his grandmother who' too figures in their contact list, are now undergoing treatment.

The 44-year-old who came from Tunisia had come by a chartered flight on December 15. Since it was not a high-risk country, he was allowed to go after initial random testing but later tested positive.

The person undergoing treatment in Malappuram is a native of south Karnataka. He had come to Kozhikode airport from Tanzania on December 13. He was taken to the hospital after testing positive.

The Thrissur native woman had come from Kenya on December 11 to Sharjah and from there to Kochi on the next day. She was under self-isolation. On December 13 she tested positive. Her mother who figures in her contact list also tested positive.

Genome sequencing at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology confirmed that they were infected with the Omicron variant.

Those coming from non-high-risk countries should strictly follow self-isolation. In the case of being infected with Omicron, they should not visit public places or attend functions, said the minister's office.

