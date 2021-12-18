STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode: Stalker who tried to kill self after setting woman on fire dies

Krishnapriya, who was a temporary staff in Thikkodi grama panchayat office was first stabbed by Nandhu on her way to work at 10 am on Friday in front of the panchayat.

18th December 2021

Nandhu Mohanan

Nandhu Mohanan (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The young man who tried to commit suicide after killing a woman by pouring petrol and setting ablaze died on Saturday early morning. Nandhu Mohanan (26) died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) with serious burn injuries.

The death occurred at around 2 am. Krishnapriya Manoj (22), who was set on fire by Nandhu before he commited suicide, died on Friday evening at KMCH. 

The locals rushed to the spot, poured water and tried to put out the fire. The two were taken to a medical college hospital but the young woman died later in the evening. Both Nandhu and Krishnapriya were local residents and they were in a relationship. Nandhu, who was a daily wage labourer, was preparing for Sabarimala pilgrimage following 'vrutham'. 

On December 9, Krishnapriya was appointed as the project assistant, planning department  in the panchayat office.  The family of the girl said there were issues in the relationship of Nandhu and Krishnapriya. The young man had visited Krishnapriya's family for marriage proposal two days before. But woman's family said they need more time to think about it.

Payyoli police inspector KC Subhash Babu confirmed that the woman suffered 98 percent burn injuries and the man had 95 percent burn injuries. The police started inquest procedures and both dead bodies will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem today.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

