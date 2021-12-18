Kozhikode: Stalker who tried to kill self after setting woman on fire dies

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The young man who tried to commit suicide after killing a woman by pouring petrol and setting ablaze died on Saturday early morning. Nandhu Mohanan (26) died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) with serious burn injuries.

The death occurred at around 2 am. Krishnapriya Manoj (22), who was set on fire by Nandhu before he commited suicide, died on Friday evening at KMCH.

Krishnapriya, who was a temporary staff in Thikkodi grama panchayat office was first stabbed by Nandhu on her way to work at 10 am on Friday in front of the panchayat. Nandhu poured petrol on her body and set on fire. The young man then poured petrol on his body and set it on fire.

The locals rushed to the spot, poured water and tried to put out the fire. The two were taken to a medical college hospital but the young woman died later in the evening. Both Nandhu and Krishnapriya were local residents and they were in a relationship. Nandhu, who was a daily wage labourer, was preparing for Sabarimala pilgrimage following 'vrutham'.

On December 9, Krishnapriya was appointed as the project assistant, planning department in the panchayat office. The family of the girl said there were issues in the relationship of Nandhu and Krishnapriya. The young man had visited Krishnapriya's family for marriage proposal two days before. But woman's family said they need more time to think about it.

Payyoli police inspector KC Subhash Babu confirmed that the woman suffered 98 percent burn injuries and the man had 95 percent burn injuries. The police started inquest procedures and both dead bodies will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem today.

