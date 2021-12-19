First library becomes functional in Appad; Wayanad District Library Council’s aims to open 100 new libraries in tribal pockets

By Express News Service

WAYANAD: It used to be a shanty where stray dogs moved about. Now, free of dust and wearing a new look with a fresh coat of paint, it is a room with shelves containing over 1,000 books. The first library for the 60 families of Panchami Colony in Appad near Mananthavady has become functional, thanks to the Wayanad District Library Council’s mission to open 100 new libraries in tribal pockets.

Ward member T Sasi beside

a shelf at the newly-opened library

at Panchami Colony in Appad

near Mananthavady | express

“To visit a library is a new experience for me and most of the colony residents,” says Raman P V, president of the library committee. “Earlier, there was no reading space at our colony. People had no habit of reading. But the situation is slowly changing. Youth and children are now spending time at the library.”

Since its opening on December 9, the library — christened Panchami Library — has been functioning from 9am to 5pm every day, says the library committee president.

“The books include novels, short stories and poetry collections. Children’s literature and career guidance books are also available. In addition, awareness classes on various topics are also conducted under the aegis of the library,” says Raman. He says the aim is to develop the library into a community development centre to promote socio-cultural growth among tribal persons. “Towards that end, various programmes have been launched. The facility will be developed into a public library benefiting people in nearby areas,” he says.

As many as 25 new libraries have become operational at various tribal settlements in the hill district as part of the district library council’s novel scheme. Another 25 are expected to be opened this month, and the remaining 50 by January, says Wayanad District Library Council President T B Suresh.

“By bringing books within their reach, the movement is expected to bring about a cultural and literary transformation among the tribal people. The library council will set up libraries in select tribal colonies by renovating existing structures or developing usable spaces. For a start, each library will be provided 1,000 books,” he says.

A committee comprising tribal youths have been formed in each colony to run the libraries. An NGO named Self Improvement Hub is also associating with the project, targeting a collection of one lakh books from the public through its ‘Books on Wheels’ initiative. Books thus sourced have been handed over to the district library council for the first phase of the project.