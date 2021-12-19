STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala turning into unlawful state under CM Vijayan Pinarayi: BJP president JP Nadda

Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary, a BJP leader was hacked to death and prohibitory orders were imposed in the entire Alappuzha.

Published: 19th December 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda alleged on Sunday that Kerala is turning into an unlawful state under Chief Minister Vijayan Pinarayi as he condemned the murder of the party's state OBC Morcha leader Renjith Sreenivasan.

Kerala's coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the SDPI and the second to the BJP, leading to clamping of prohibitory orders by police on Sunday.

Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary, a BJP leader was hacked to death and prohibitory orders were imposed in the entire Alappuzha district on Sunday, district officials said.

Nadda said, "The brutal murder of OBC Morcha State Secretary Adv. Renjith Sreenivasan by 'fundamentalist elements' is condemnable. Such cowardly acts cannot be tolerated. Kerala is turning into an unlawful state under CM @vijayanpinarayi. They can't scare us with their cruelty."

The chief minister condemned the killings and said steps will be taken by the police to nab the culprits and those behind them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP Vijayan Pinarayi Kerala
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp